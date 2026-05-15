Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Phillies On May 15

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .351 OBP and .527 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 24 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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