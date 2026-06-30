Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Phillies On June 30

Lowe is hitting for a .239 BA, .313 OBP and .502 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 51 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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