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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 1

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .239 BA, .313 OBP and .502 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 51 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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