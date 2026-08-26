Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Padres On Aug. 26

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 78 runs. In 549 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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