Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Padres On Aug. 25

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .317 OBP and .475 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 78 runs. In 545 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

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