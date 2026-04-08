Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On April 8

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .364 OBP and .541 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Michael King (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.

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