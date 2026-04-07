Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Padres On April 7

Lowe is hitting for a .273 BA, .400 OBP and .606 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.006 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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