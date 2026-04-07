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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Padres On April 7

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .273 BA, .400 OBP and .606 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.006 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Nick Pivetta (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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