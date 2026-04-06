Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On April 6

Lowe is hitting for a .267 BA, .389 OBP and .633 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

German Marquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.

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