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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On April 6

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .267 BA, .389 OBP and .633 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

German Marquez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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