Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 5

Lowe is hitting for a .280 BA, .419 OBP and .720 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.139, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.

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