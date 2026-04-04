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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Orioles On April 4

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .333 BA, .462 OBP and .857 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.319, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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