Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Orioles On April 3

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Orioles are sending Kyle Bradish (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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