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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Orioles On April 3

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Friday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. ET. Lowe has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Orioles are sending Kyle Bradish (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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