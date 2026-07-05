Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Nationals On July 5

Lowe is hitting for a .242 BA, .318 OBP and .494 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 53 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (5-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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