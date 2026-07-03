Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On July 3

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .319 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 52 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (12th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Foster Griffin (8-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.