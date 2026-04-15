Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Nationals On April 15

Lowe is hitting for a .268 BA, .397 OBP and .679 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.076, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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