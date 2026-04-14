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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Nationals On April 14

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .278 BA, .400 OBP and .648 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.048, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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