Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Nationals On April 14

Lowe is hitting for a .278 BA, .400 OBP and .648 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.048, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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