Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 13
Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .373 OBP and .592 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Cade Cavalli (0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.