Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On March 26

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs.

Freddy Peralta starts for the first time this season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.