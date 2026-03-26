Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On March 26
Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Lowe has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs.
Freddy Peralta starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.