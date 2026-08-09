Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 9

Lowe is hitting for a .254 BA, .320 OBP and .487 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 72 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea (3-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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