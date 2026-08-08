Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 8

Lowe is hitting for a .254 BA, .320 OBP and .483 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 70 runs. In 485 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Robert Stock (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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