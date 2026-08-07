Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 7

Lowe is hitting for a .255 BA, .321 OBP and .486 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 70 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Zach Thornton (2-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.