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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Marlins On June 13

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .333 OBP and .531 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 43 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Lake Bachar (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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