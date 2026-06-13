Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Marlins On June 13

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .333 OBP and .531 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 43 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Lake Bachar (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

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