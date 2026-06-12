Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Marlins On June 12

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .335 OBP and .523 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 42 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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