Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 13

Lowe is hitting for a .251 BA, .318 OBP and .480 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 72 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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