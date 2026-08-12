Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 12

Lowe is hitting for a .251 BA, .319 OBP and .482 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 72 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (5-7) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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