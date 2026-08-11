Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 11

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .319 OBP and .485 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 72 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Eury Perez (5-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.

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