Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Guardians On July 19

Lowe is hitting for a .248 BA, .317 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 61 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.

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