Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Guardians On July 18

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 59 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 4.

Logan Allen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.

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