Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Guardians On July 17

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .487 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 59 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 4.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.