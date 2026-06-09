Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 9

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .336 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 40 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (19th in MLB). In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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