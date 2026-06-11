Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 11

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .333 OBP and .515 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 41 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.