FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Dodgers On June 11

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .249 BA, .333 OBP and .515 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 41 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Lowe

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News