Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Diamondbacks On May 7

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .360 OBP and .546 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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