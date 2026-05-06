Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 6

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .356 OBP and .522 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Mike Soroka (4-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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