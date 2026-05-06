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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 6

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .356 OBP and .522 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Mike Soroka (4-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Lowe

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