Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 27

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 63 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 65 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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