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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 27

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 63 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 65 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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