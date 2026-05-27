Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Cubs On May 27

Lowe is hitting for a .270 BA, .356 OBP and .550 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

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