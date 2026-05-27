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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Cubs On May 27

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .270 BA, .356 OBP and .550 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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