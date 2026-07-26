Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On July 26

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 61 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

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