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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On July 26

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 61 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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