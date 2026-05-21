Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On May 21
Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .342 OBP and .542 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 27 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.