Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On May 21

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .342 OBP and .542 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 27 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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