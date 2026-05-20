Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On May 20

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 27 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

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