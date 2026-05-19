Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Cardinals On May 19

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .344 OBP and .551 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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