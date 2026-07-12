Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Brewers On July 12
Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Lowe has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .246 BA, .317 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 58 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.