Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On July 11

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .315 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 56 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Braves.

The Brewers will send Shane Drohan (4-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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