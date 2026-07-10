Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Brewers On July 10

Lowe is hitting for a .243 BA, .315 OBP and .490 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 56 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.13 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.