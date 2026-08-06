Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 6

Lowe is hitting for a .254 BA, .319 OBP and .480 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 69 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

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