Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Braves On June 6

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 40 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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