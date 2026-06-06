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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Braves On June 6

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 40 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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