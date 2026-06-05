Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Braves On June 5

Lowe is hitting for a .257 BA, .341 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Astros.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.