Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Braves On July 9

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .497 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 56 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.