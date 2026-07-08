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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Braves On July 8

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 56 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (6th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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