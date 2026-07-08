Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Braves On July 8

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 56 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (6th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

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