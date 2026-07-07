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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Braves On July 7

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .242 BA, .316 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 54 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

The Braves are sending Hurston Waldrep (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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