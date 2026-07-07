Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Braves On July 7

Lowe is hitting for a .242 BA, .316 OBP and .498 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 54 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

The Braves are sending Hurston Waldrep (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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