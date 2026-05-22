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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 22

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .256 BA, .348 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Kevin Gausman (3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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