Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 22

Lowe is hitting for a .256 BA, .348 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Kevin Gausman (3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.

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