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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Athletics On June 17

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .239 BA, .321 OBP and .511 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 44 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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