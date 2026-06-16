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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Athletics On June 16

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .239 BA, .323 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 43 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-3) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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